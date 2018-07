COINCIDENCE? This Senator’s Husband Has Made A Killing In Investments Since She Took Office

Joseph Shepard, husband of Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), has apparently gotten really lucky with his investments since his wife became a senator, according to an analysis by The Kansas City Star.

Prior to McCaskill’s election in 2006, Shepard’s personal income from investments in housing projects that receive government subsidies ranged from $1,608 to $16,731, according to the Missouri Democrat’s financial disclosures. Five years after she became a senator, her husband’s investment earnings increased exponentially to between $365,374 and $1,118,158. As noted by the City Star, financial disclosure forms “only provide ranges of income.”

Still, that’s a huge jump. The City Star reports, however, that it really does appear that Shepard was incredibly lucky in his investments.

“The senator does not sit on committees that oversee the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development or the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agencies that award affordable housing contracts and loans to developers and pay out the subsidies,” the outlet reported. “She has voted for some massive government spending bills that would have benefited affordable housing programs, but she also voted against others.” – READ MORE

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D., Mo.) wrote in an email to supporters that her “jaw dropped” at the $1,000 price tag for her Republican opponent Josh Hawley’s fundraiser with President Donald Trump, but campaign filings show McCaskill had an even higher price tag for her fundraiser with former President Barack Obama.

“My jaw dropped when I saw how much money Hawley has been demanding for a chance to rub elbows with Trump—tickets go for $1,000 or more,” McCaskill wrote in a fundraising email. She goes on to say, “Hawley’s relying on far-right billionaires” while she’s “always depended on a few bucks at a time from grassroots folks like you to keep me fighting another day.”

When McCaskill was joined by Obama for a Beverly Hills fundraiser earlier this year, campaign finance filings indicate that her hosts, including film executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife, shelled out $98,600 to McCaskill 2018 Victory.

The families of the two other reported hosts, filmmakers Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams, also contributed $98,600, according to campaign filings. – READ MORE

President Trump slammed Sen. Claire McCaskill as a “phony” on Twitter Wednesday after the Missouri Democrat admitted that she’d used a private plane on an RV tour across the state last month.

McCaskill is seeking a third Senate term and is expected to face Republican Josh Hawley, Missouri’s attorney general, in a race that will be closely watched as the GOP tries holding onto a Senate majority.

“Senator Claire McCaskill of the GREAT State of Missouri flew around in a luxurious private jet during her RV tour of the state,” Trump tweeted. “RV’s are not for her. People are really upset, so phony!”

Senator Claire McCaskill of the GREAT State of Missouri flew around in a luxurious private jet during her RV tour of the state. RV’s are not for her. People are really upset, so phony! Josh Hawley should win big, and has my full endorsement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Trump added that Hawley “should win big, and has my full endorsement.” Before facing McCaskill, Hawley must defeat a handful of Republican competitors in the Aug. 7 primary.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported that McCaskill’s single-engine turboprop plane followed the route the senator’s RV ostensibly took across Missouri on the first two days of a “Veterans for Claire” tour on May 29-30. – READ MORE

