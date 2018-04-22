‘How Do We Maximize Trump’: Clinton Campaign Manager Wondered, Only To Blame Racism For Hillary’s Loss

According to a new book about Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Clinton campaign sought to “maximize” Trump, seemingly identifying him as an easy opponent.

Chozick claims that the Clinton campaign wanted to elevate Trump when the GOP primary was still packed to the brim with candidate, citing an agenda sent out by campaign manager Robby Mook.

“An agenda for an upcoming campaign meeting sent by Robby Mook’s office asked, ‘How do we maximize Trump?’” Chozick writes.

Of course, that strategy failed miserably, and Clinton was left wondering “What Happened.” But instead of pondering whether it was a mistake to underestimate Trump, Clinton went on to blame racism, sexism, and Russia for her loss.

Read more at dailycaller.com

