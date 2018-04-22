Comey Has Solution to Anthony Weiner Laptop Controversy; Wishes Weiner Had Never Been Born So Hillary Could Be President (VIDEO)

Former FBI Director James Comey, in an interview on “The New Yorker Radio Hour” last week, said that if he could change history, former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY) “never would have been born.”

Speaking about his decision to reopen the Clinton email investigation ahead of the 2016 election, Comey told a live crowd that he would not have changed his actions.

