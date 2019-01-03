Harry Reid: Donald Trump the ‘Worst President We’ve Ever Had’

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Told The New York Times Magazine That President Donald Trump Is The Worst United States President Ever.

“I think he is without question the worst president we’ve ever had,” Reid said. “We’ve had some bad ones, and there’s not even a close second to him.”

Reid, who has pancreatic cancer and “does not have long to live,” spoke to New York Times Magazine writer Mark Leibovich about Trump.

The former senator called Trump dishonest and amoral.

“Trump is an interesting person. He is not immoral but is amoral,” he said. “Amoral is when you shoot someone in the head, it doesn’t make a difference. No conscience.” – READ MORE