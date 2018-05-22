Houston Police Chief: Vote Out Politicians Not Passing Gun Control and Only ‘Offering Prayers’ (VIDEO)

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo urged Texas residents to vote out politicians who are “only offering prayers” and not legislative ideas in the wake of the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Acevedo made the plea on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, just days after the attack that left 10 dead and 13 others wounded. He said law enforcement authorities must “do better” because there “will be a next time, based on the inaction of elected officials across this country.” – READ MORE

