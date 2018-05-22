Clinton pollster blasts Mueller probe, says ‘must now be stopped’

Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn blasted Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation on Monday, warning the special counsel’s team of a looming “reckoning” and calling for the probe to end.

Penn — who served as a pollster and adviser to former President Bill Clinton and a chief political strategist for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign — said “this process must now be stopped, preferably before a vote in the Senate.”

“Rather than a fair, limited and impartial investigation, the Mueller investigation became a partisan, open-ended inquisition that, by its precedent, is a threat to all those who ever want to participate in a national campaign or an administration again,” Penn wrote in an op-ed for The Hill.

He continued, “Stopping Mueller isn’t about one president or one party. It’s about all presidents and all parties. It’s about cleaning out and reforming the deep state so that our intelligence operations are never used against opposing campaigns without the firmest of evidence.”

The blistering column follows new revelations about an FBI informant who reportedly had discussions with multiple Trump campaign members in 2016. – READ MORE

