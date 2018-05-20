Houston Police Chief: God ‘Hasn’t Instructed Me to Believe that Gun Rights are Bestowed by Him’

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo Used A May 18 Facebook Post To Call For Followers To Share Their Views On The Second Amendment While Making Clear That He Has Yet To Receive Supernatural Instruction Confirming Gun Rights Come From God.

His post came hours after a 17-year-old used two of his father’s legally owned firearms to shoot and kill ten people at Santa Fe High School.

He continued: “I have never accepted the status-quo in anything I do and I’ve never accepted defeat. And I won’t do it now. I will continue to speak up and will stand up for what my heart and my God commands me to do, and I assure you he hasn’t instructed me to believe that gun-rights are bestowed by him.”. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1