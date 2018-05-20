Celebs Meltdown over White House Laurel VS Yanny Parody Video: ‘White Supremacists Are Bad At Comedy’

Several Celebrities Took To Twitter To Criticize A Parody Video Produced By The White House That Saw Administration Members Put A Presidential Spin On The Ongoing “laurel Or Yanny” Internet Debate.

The video, shared by the White House on Thursday on Twitter, showed President Donald Trump and members of his administration listening to a recording before being asked whether they heard the name Laurel or Yanny.

White supremacists are bad at comedy. https://t.co/RoMz51dBrV — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) May 18, 2018

It is amazing how unfunny Republicans are. I am offended at the attempt. I won’t tear kids away from their parents and they shouldn’t attempt humor. https://t.co/GEPOdG9KA0 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 18, 2018

Don’t lie, you all heard “complicit” https://t.co/0xVVs1UPvZ — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) May 18, 2018

I hear a blue wave coming to crush you you fucking fascists https://t.co/TjNQPjbrTC — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 17, 2018

However, many anti-Trump celebrities didn’t take kindly to the light-hearted video and used it to spew invective at White House officials. – READ MORE

