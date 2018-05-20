True Pundit

Celebs Meltdown over White House Laurel VS Yanny Parody Video: ‘White Supremacists Are Bad At Comedy’

Several Celebrities Took To Twitter To Criticize A Parody Video Produced By The White House That Saw Administration Members Put A Presidential Spin On The Ongoing “laurel Or Yanny” Internet Debate.

The video, shared by the White House on Thursday on Twitter, showed President Donald Trump and members of his administration listening to a recording before being asked whether they heard the name Laurel or Yanny.

However, many anti-Trump celebrities didn’t take kindly to the light-hearted video and used it to spew invective at White House officials. – READ MORE

Several celebrities took to Twitter to criticize a parody video produced by the White House that saw administration members put a presidential spin on the ongoing "Laurel or Yanny" internet debate.

