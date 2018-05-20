Entertainment Politics
Celebs Meltdown over White House Laurel VS Yanny Parody Video: ‘White Supremacists Are Bad At Comedy’
Several Celebrities Took To Twitter To Criticize A Parody Video Produced By The White House That Saw Administration Members Put A Presidential Spin On The Ongoing “laurel Or Yanny” Internet Debate.
#Laurel? #Yanny? Or… pic.twitter.com/5hth07SdGY
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 17, 2018
The video, shared by the White House on Thursday on Twitter, showed President Donald Trump and members of his administration listening to a recording before being asked whether they heard the name Laurel or Yanny.
White supremacists are bad at comedy. https://t.co/RoMz51dBrV
— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) May 18, 2018
It is amazing how unfunny Republicans are. I am offended at the attempt. I won’t tear kids away from their parents and they shouldn’t attempt humor. https://t.co/GEPOdG9KA0
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 18, 2018
Don’t lie, you all heard “complicit” https://t.co/0xVVs1UPvZ
— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) May 18, 2018
I hear a blue wave coming to crush you you fucking fascists https://t.co/TjNQPjbrTC
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 17, 2018
However, many anti-Trump celebrities didn’t take kindly to the light-hearted video and used it to spew invective at White House officials. – READ MORE
