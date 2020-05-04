Houston-Area Judge Urges Citizens To Inform On Businesses Open ‘That Shouldn’t Be’

On Sunday morning, in yet another example of the current trend of politicians exerting outsized influence, the 29-year-old CEO of Harris County, Texas, County Judge Lina Hidalgo, told people in her constituency to inform on businesses that were open or restaurants at full capacity and report them to the state.

Hidalgo tweeted, “See a restaurant at full capacity? Businesses open that shouldn’t be? Help us save lives. If you see violations of Governor Abbott’s order, please report them at bit.ly/Covidform1.”

By Sunday night, that web address triggered a message stating, “This form is currently unavailable!”

On Saturday, Hidalgo announced a new stay-at-home order in Harris County to extend through May 20.She tweeted, “I’ve signed a NEW stay-home work-safe order. Non-essential Harris County businesses and others that were not ‘reopened’ by the Governor’s order need to stay closed through May 20th. We need to remain vigilant for a phased reopening to work.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --