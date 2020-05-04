Warren Tops List of Who Dem Voters Want to Become Biden’s VP Pick, Poll Shows

Democratic voters are highly in favor of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) being the vice president pick for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to a poll.

According to the CBS News poll, Democrats are most concerned about crisis management experience and economic expertise. Voters have reportedly expressed the importance of the Democratic vice presidential nominee having the ability to manage these top concerns.

With the pandemic, voters’ concerns about rising unemployment and fears of contracting the virus have become far more prevalent.

A large margin of voters believe Warren is the right Democrat for the job.

The poll shows 71% of Democratic voters believe Biden should consider Warren as his running mate while a total of 36% of voters are already convinced she is the right choice.

Racial demographics of the poll show favorable opinions of Warren with 72% of both black and white Democratic voters suggesting she is the right candidate. – READ MORE

