DNC Chairman Backs Decision to Not Create an Investigative Panel Into Biden Allegation (VIDEO)

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez is certain the committee does not need to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s past any further.

Perez is backing the committee’s move to not convene an unbiased panel to investigate a sexual assault allegation made against Biden.

“They looked at the entire history of Joe Biden … Barack Obama trusted Joe Biden, I trust Joe Biden,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez tells @marthaRaddatz when asked why the DNC won’t convene an independent panel. Joe Biden denied the sexual assault allegation. https://t.co/IKnZgw8Pyn pic.twitter.com/UwYJZ1F1Q0 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 3, 2020

The allegation was made by Tara Reade, a former staffer while Biden was a senator, as IJR previously reported.

She is alleging Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

ABC's Martha Raddatz asked Perez why the committee's communication director called the idea of a panel "absurd."

