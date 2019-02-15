House Sends Message To Ilhan Omar, Unanimously Passes Language Condemning Anti-Semitism

On Wednesday, in what was obviously a response to anti-Semitic comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) the House of Representatives unanimously passed language condemning anti-Semitism that was added to another resolution, 424-0.

The Washington Examiner reported: The language, which does not mention Omar by name, was approved 424-0 using a legislature procedure that lets the minority party make a last-minute motion to change legislation just before it’s passed. The procedure almost never works for the minority party, in part because the minority usually tries to make radical changes to the bill that the majority quickly rejects.

Roll Call explained, “The language was added to an unrelated resolution on removing U.S. armed forces assisting the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen through a Republican motion to recommit. The motion to recommit is a procedural tool of the House minority, and it is typically used to message against a measure offered by the majority. The motion to recommit was adopted, 424-0, with two members voting present. The Yemen resolution passed 248-177.”

The text of the resolution had stated, “Because it is important to the national security interest of the United States to maintain strong bipartisan support for Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, all attempts to delegitimize and deny Israel’s right to exist must be denounced and rejected.” The GOP added, “It is in the national security interest of the United States to combat anti-Semitism around the world … there has been a significant amount of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel hatred that must be most strongly condemned.”- READ MORE