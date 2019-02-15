Guatemala Intel Minister: Migrant Caravans Are ‘Well-Planned,’ Not Spontaneous

Guatemalan Head Of Intelligence Mario Duarte Said During A Visit To Washington Tuesday That The Migrant Caravans Heading To The U.s. Southern Border Are “well-planned” And “well-organized” By Those Wanting To “weaponize Those In Need.”

“This was not a spontaneous event. It was well-planned. It was well-organized,” Duarte, head of the Secretariat of Strategic Intelligence of Guatemala, said at an event hosted by the Center for a Free Secure Society at the National Press Club.

He said different intelligence, law enforcement, and military agencies found evidence that the October caravan from Honduras to the U.S. — which at one point contained about 40,000 migrants — was organized in advance.

There was a call on October 5 in Honduras for citizens to join a “massive migration walk to the United States,” he said. “We detected logistical preparation throughout Guatemala and Mexico, to be able to bring all these people to the U.S. southern border.”

He said the main organization behind the caravans was a non-governmental organization based out of Chicago, called Pueblos Sin Fronteras, led by organizer and pastor Emma Lozano.

"They started working with Honduran, Guatemalan, and Mexico counterparts," he said. "The organization was impressive to say the least. They used mainly WhatsApp and Facebook."