Trump reportedly got into a Democrat’s face before the National Prayer Breakfast and berated him about abortion

President Donald Trump reportedly got into the face of Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) and berated him about not speaking out against the expansion of abortion allowances in several states.

The report claimed that witnesses saw the president corner Coons and question him about why his faith had not encouraged him to be pro-active against abortion.

Coons is known for being outspoken about his Presbyterian faith.

“He was in his face about it,” said one person to Politico. “He saw a Democrat in the room, a Democrat who’s known to be a person of faith, and he was like, ‘Why aren’t you speaking out about this?'”

The altercation reportedly occurred the night before last week’s National Prayer Breakfast, at a dinner at the White House for religious leaders and lawmakers. Coons was serving as the Democratic co-chair of the dinner.

Gabby Orr, who reported the story at Politico, added on her Twitter account that Trump “yelled” at Coons for ten minutes.- READ MORE