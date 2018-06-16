House Republicans Consider Forcibly Removing Paul Ryan From Office

House Republicans are considering filing a “motion to vacate the chair” to remove House Speaker Paul Ryan from the speakership.

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, told Breitbart News Tonight that this motion to forcibly remove the speaker comes from Ryan’s many attempts to undermine President Donald Trump.

“It’s kind of odd that he has as much power as he has,” King said. “But I do predict, and it is happening, that that power is diminishing. I also have got information that there are — I’ll say ‘members’ — I say that plurally, with knowledge, that are considering introducing a motion to vacate the chair.”

“If they do that, that will throw this place into a tizzy and force the kind of election for a speaker that may bring out someone who is a lot stronger on this.”

If House Republicans call forth the motion, Ryan will be forced into early retirement in a way similar to his predecessor. Former House Speaker John Boehner stepped down from his position after facing pressure from Republican members of the house, CNN reported at the time. – READ MORE

