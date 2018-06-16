Trump Says He Won’t Sign ‘Moderate’ GOP Immigration Bill

President Donald Trump said Friday he would not sign a “moderate” immigration bill being finalized by House Republicans.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said that Trump backs the emerging immigration compromise between the party’s battling conservative and moderate wings.

GOP aides said Trump’s remark caught party leaders off-guard, and White House officials did not immediately respond to requests to clarify the president’s comment.

Republicans leaders plan campaign-season votes next week on the middle-ground bill and a hard-right alternative.

Both bills contain stringent security provisions and money to build Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico, but only the compromise measure gives young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children a chance to ultimately become citizens. – READ MORE

