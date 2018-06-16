Security World
China Deploying Advanced Missiles to International Waterway
China has recently deployed advanced missile systems to military bases on the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, an area that is disputed territory among the surrounding nations.
According to information disclosed by defense officials to The Washington Free Beacon, “the militarization has raised alarm bells about China’s creeping takeover of the strategic waterway used for some $5 trillion annually in international trade.”
“China is continuing its gradual deployment of military equipment to its Spratly Islands outposts in the disputed South China Sea,” a senior official told the Free Beacon.
"These deployments involve the delivery of military jamming equipment as well as advanced anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems to the outposts," he continued. "The missile systems are the most capable land-based weapons systems deployed by China in the South China Sea."
'In short, China is now capable of controlling the South China Sea in all scenarios short of war with the United States.'