House Judiciary Committee’s top Republican challenges Adam Schiff to testify on impeachment probe: ‘Be the first witness’ (VIDEO)

If House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) wants to treat his impeachment proceedings as if he’s a special counsel, then he should publicly testify like one when he’s finished, says the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

“I do have one thing for Mr. Schiff. If he wants to be special counsel…Come to the Judiciary Committee. Be the first witness and take every question asked of you.” – @RepDougCollins pic.twitter.com/2KdhQNRlGT — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) October 31, 2019

At a Thursday news conference following the House’s mostly party-line vote on a resolution regarding the chamber’s ongoing impeachment proceedings, House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-Ga.) issued the challenge.

Congressional Republicans have critiqued the clandestine nature of the current proceedings, arguing that the testimony from witnesses should be given publicly, rather than behind closed doors. However, those defending the current stage of the probe liken it to a grand jury or special counsel investigation.

"The special counsels in the Nixon and Clinton impeachments conducted their investigations in private and we must initially do the same," Schiff wrote in a letter to colleagues earlier this month.