Pelosi Says She’s ‘Not a Big Fan of Medicare for All,’ as Warren Faces Criticism for Her Plan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) isn’t the biggest fan of Medicare for All backed by a few of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls.

“I’m not a big fan of Medicare for All,” Pelosi told Bloomberg on Friday, adding, “I welcome the debate. I think that we should have health care for all. I think the affordable care benefit is better than the Medicare benefit.”

Pelosi called the specific health care plan too costly. Her remarks come as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) released her Medicare for All plan cost on Friday, which would cost $20.5 trillion over a decade.

The speaker continued: “Hopefully as we emerge into the election year, the mantra will be more health care for all Americans. Because there is a comfort level that some people have with their current private insurance that they have, and if that is to be phased out, let’s talk about it. But let’s not just have one bill that would do that.” – READ MORE