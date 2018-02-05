Peter King says he’s seen more collusion between Russia and the Clintons than between the Kremlin and Trump

Rep. Peter King said Sunday he’s seen more evidence of collusion between Russia and the Clintons than with the Trump campaign.

“I’ve been involved with this now for the last 18 months, and I have not seen one bit of evidence of any collusion at all between the Trump campaign and Russia,” said King, R-N.Y., a member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaking on the local radio show, “The Cats Roundtable.”

“There was more possibility of the Russians being involved in the Hillary Clinton campaign,” King added. “So many Russians had paid money to Bill Clinton and also the Clinton Foundation.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump on Monday accused the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee of being among “the biggest liars and leakers in Washington,” listing Rep. Adam Schiff alongside Obama-era intelligence officials, former FBI Director James Comey and another prominent Democrat.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper!” the president wrote on Twitter, placing the California Democrat in the company of fired FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Calif.), the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, all of whom the president has feuded with at one time or another.

“Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” the president continued.

A spokesman for Schiff did not immediately return a request for comment. – READ MORE