Women’s March announces 2019 rally in wake of Kavanaugh allegations

Women’s March organizers have announced plans to rally on Jan. 19, 2019, nearly two years to the day since coordinating an international demonstration held in the wake of President Trump’s inauguration.

Activists unveiled details for the third annual Women’s March on Friday after the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Mr. Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, in spite of recently emerged allegations of sexual assault.

“The Trump administration and Senate GOP have demonstrated nothing but contempt for Dr. Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, Julia Swetnick and women and survivors everywhere. Watching rape culture play out on a national stage has retraumatized women and survivors nationwide. But in response, we’ve turned our pain into power,” said Linda Sarsour, co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington.

“Women came out on January 2017 in need of hope. We showed the world and ourselves that we are the leaders we’ve been waiting for. Now, we’re coming back with an agenda,” she said in a statement. – READ MORE

The woman who Christine Blasey Ford says attended the same party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 spoke out Saturday morning.

Speaking through her attorney, Leland Keyser, who remains a close friend to Ford, said she is willing to “cooperate fully” with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

But as Keyser revealed last weekend, she has no recollection of the events Ford alleges.

“As my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Keyser’s attorney said.

“Notably, Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” the lawyer explained.- READ MORE