House Democrats Vote to Keep ‘So Help You God’ in Oath

Democrats On The House Committee On Natural Resources Voted To Retain The Phrase “so Help You God” In The Oath Witnesses Say Prior To Their Testimony.

According to Jason Calvi, EWTN’s Capitol Hill correspondent, Arizona Democrat Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who chairs the committee, said the draft that would have eliminated the phrase and reference to God was “a mistake”:

"So help you God?"

Should it stay or should it go in oaths?

JUST IN: The House Natural Resources Committee votes to keep "so help you God" in oath before testifying to committee, after a draft would have eliminated it. Chairman @RepRaulGrijalva says draft was a "mistake." pic.twitter.com/4TeemMuqP0 — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) January 30, 2019