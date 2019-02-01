 

House Democrats Vote to Keep ‘So Help You God’ in Oath

Democrats On The House Committee On Natural Resources Voted To Retain The Phrase “so Help You God” In The Oath Witnesses Say Prior To Their Testimony.

According to Jason Calvi, EWTN’s Capitol Hill correspondent, Arizona Democrat Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who chairs the committee, said the draft that would have eliminated the phrase and reference to God was “a mistake”:

The news that the reference to God would be eliminated from the oath created an uproar.

Republican leaders condemned committee Democrats’ plan to remove the phrase referencing God from the oath and replace it with the words “under penalty of law,” says a report at Fox News.- READ MORE

