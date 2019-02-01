Virginia Democrat Admits She ‘Did Not Read’ Extreme Abortion Bill She Co-Sponsored

After co-sponsoring an extreme abortion bill that allows abortion up until a child’s birth, and amid massive backlash to “moderate” Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s defense of letting a born-alive infant die, Virginia Delegate Dawn Adams (Richmond) sent a letter to her constituents Wednesday night apologizing for supporting the bill and explaining that she “did not read” the bill before co-sponsoring it.

“I made a mistake, and all I know to do is to admit it, tell the truth, and let the chips fall where they may,” wrote the lawmaker in a newsletter reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “If you follow my newsletter or have written to me to ask about my votes, you know that I do my best to read and research every bill I vote on. But I did not read a bill I agreed to co-patron and that wasn’t smart or typical. I will work harder and be better for it.”

Adams then vaguely referenced some of the controversy swirling around the bill she co-sponsored along with fellow Democrat Del. Kathy Tran (Fairfax) and tried to explain why she backed the radical bill without having read it.

“By now you have heard about the abortion bill, or seen the video. I vaguely remember signing on to this, and I did this in solidarity with my colleague and as a symbolic gesture for a woman’s right to choose,” Adams wrote. “On principal alone, I do believe that women have full authority to decide what is best for themselves and their bodies. As a healthcare provider, I believe that all patients are entitled to the sanctity of the patient-provider relationship, and that medical practice should not be legislated by the General Assembly.”

The delegate then apologized again, this time explaining why she believes the bill goes too far: “I am sorry that I did not exercise due diligence before this explosion of attention; had I done so, I would not have co-patroned, and here is why: I thought this bill sought to solely reverse the onerous additions to the code made in 2012 by HB462. While it did, it sought to do much more. Had I researched each line of removed language, I would have seen that, and known that there was more research to be done.” – READ MORE