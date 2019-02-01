Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless in Chicago amid record cold

An unnamed Good Samaritan offered to pay the hotel bills for 70 homeless people in Chicago as the city faces record-breaking cold temperatures.

The people were reportedly camped out overnight in tents after their propane tanks were confiscated, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Chicago, which was expected to be colder than Antarctica, Alaska and the North Pole on Wednesday, saw temperatures as low as negative 25 degrees with wind chill of 49 degrees below zero.

The group set up a makeshift camp and had been using donated propane tanks for warmth when one exploded, Salvation Army spokeswoman Jacqueline Rachev told the Tribune.

The incident prompted the Chicago Fire Department to remove all the other tanks because they posed a hazard.

“We responded to a fire,’’ department Chief Walter Schroeder said. “When we got there, the fire was extinguished and they found all these propane cylinders. That’s when we escalated it to a Level I Hazmat.’’ – READ MORE