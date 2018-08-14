House Democrat: 16-Year-Olds Should Be Allowed to Vote in Elections

<XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX>

A Democratic congresswoman from New York has introduced legislation that would extend the right to vote to anyone over the age of 16.

Rep. Grace Meng wants to repeal the 26th Amendment to the Constitution and replace it with new language that would lower the minimum voting age to allow 16-year-olds the right to vote.

Meng has not released a statement as to why she believes lowering the minimum voting age would be beneficial, but her legislation was introduced just days before the 53rd anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Unfortunately, the #VRA has been weakened by the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision, and subsequent discriminatory state laws and court decisions have made access to the ballot box even harder. 2/3 — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) August 6, 2018

The 26th Amendment was passed in 1971, establishing a national minimum voting age of 18. Prior to that, the minimum voting age was 21.

But with the start of World War II, pressure began to mount to lower the voting age to 18 because that was the age when men could be drafted into military service. – READ MORE