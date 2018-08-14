Mainstream Media Throws In the Towel, Accepts Kavanaugh’s Inevitability as SCOTUS Justice

Though his confirmation hearings are fully three weeks away and the Senate Judiciary Committee has only just begun reviewing records relating to his service in the executive branch, prominent voices in the media have already predicted that efforts to stop Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court have failed.

The New York Times and The Washington Post both featured pieces this weekend chronicling the air of inevitability around Kavanaugh, made worse by pervasive lethargy and inertia in Democratic ranks.

“There were too many Democrats who decided out of the gate that this was an unwinnable fight,” Brian Fallon told the Post.

Fallon, a one-time aide to Hillary Clinton, now leads a progressive advocacy group called Demand Justice that promised to spend millions mobilizing the left against Kavanaugh.

Both pieces note that GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, pro-choice moderates who occasionally break with the Republican caucus, seem generally unfazed by leftwing campaigns to secure their "no" votes. Though both lawmakers remain undecided, they have each said positive things about the judge, giving Democrats little reason to believe they might buck their own party to oppose him.