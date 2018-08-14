Report: Google Tracking Users’ Locations Even When Told To Stop

Google is keeping track of users’ locations even when they do not have permission, according to an investigative report from the Associated Press released on Monday.

AP discovered “that many Google services on Android devices and iPhones store your location data even if you’ve used a privacy setting that says it will prevent Google from doing so.”

This means that even if a user turns the “Location” setting off, Google is still tracking the location of the phone through other apps installed.

AP requested computer-science researchers at Princeton to look at their findings and confirmed that they were correct.

Having the locations of phone users stored can and have been used by the police when searching for suspects of crimes, but it is also considered a “privacy risk” to store your location at all times. – READ MORE