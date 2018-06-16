True Pundit

House Dem torches Pelosi as ‘aloof, frenetic and misguided’ as he calls for her replacement

A Democratic congressman from New York state torched Nancy Pelosi this week, calling her “aloof, frenetic and misguided,” as he joined a growing group of rebel Democrats who say they won’t back the Californian for another term as the party’s leader in the House.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, from the Buffalo area, told the Buffalo News that Pelosi has shown a lack of leadership and failed to produce an alternative to President Trump’s agenda, such as pursuing a Medicare expansion or an investment in infrastructure.

“I will not support her,” Higgins said in the interview. “She’s listening, but this is my conclusion: She’s aloof, frenetic and misguided.

“I’m giving voice to a frustration that I hear every single day,” he added, referring to other House Democrats. “I don’t want to call anybody out. But this is the conversation that is taking place.” – READ MORE

