Giuliani calls Biden a ‘mentally deficient idiot’

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, isn’t just taking the fight to special counsel Robert Mueller — he’s also dressing down Democrats considering taking on Donald Trump in 2020, including Joe Biden.

The former New York mayor called the ex-vice president “a moron” in an interview with HuffPost on Friday, and the name-calling didn’t stop there.

“I’m calling Joe Biden a mentally deficient idiot,” Giuliani said, claiming Biden finished last in his class at New York’s Syracuse University College of Law.

“He’s also too old. He’s four years older than Trump,” Giuliani added. Trump celebrated his 72nd birthday on Thursday. Biden is 75. – READ MORE

