House Dem Leader Compares Sessions to Putin for Prosecuting Human Traffickers

Posted on by
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in Arizona this week that people crossing the border illegally could be separated from the children they bring over the border.

According to Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), this is tantamount to a “totalitarian terror,” and the Democrat compared Sessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Crowley linked to a story by Russian journalist Masha Gessen describing Sessions’ tactics as “a tried-and-true instrument of totalitarian terror.” She compared Sessions’ announcement to policies of the Stalin and Putin eras. – READ MORE

Rep. Joe Crowley thinks that the attorney general is comparable to dictators.

