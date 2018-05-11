House Dem Leader Compares Sessions to Putin for Prosecuting Human Traffickers

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in Arizona this week that people crossing the border illegally could be separated from the children they bring over the border.

According to Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), this is tantamount to a “totalitarian terror,” and the Democrat compared Sessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If forcibly separating children from their parents sounds like something Vladimir Putin would do, that’s because it is.

https://t.co/h9TjwDzizL https://t.co/OeXemBUpzh — Rep. Joe Crowley (@repjoecrowley) May 10, 2018

Crowley linked to a story by Russian journalist Masha Gessen describing Sessions’ tactics as “a tried-and-true instrument of totalitarian terror.” She compared Sessions’ announcement to policies of the Stalin and Putin eras. – READ MORE

