Sanctuary Cities Demand ICE Hand Undocumented Immigrants Over to Them

Sanctuary cities are attempting to turn the tables on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to a local California paper, demanding that ICE hand over detained immigrants for criminal proceedings. But the immigration enforcement agency is fighting their efforts, saying that the municipalities would release people here illegally back into the general population.

The Tribune, based in San Luis Obispo, California, reported that cities are requesting that ICE deliver already-apprehended undocumented immigrants to face local charges.

Groups supporting people here illegally are complaining that ICE is violating the rights of the detained by not allowing them to face charges in sanctuary municipalities

Additionally, sanctuary cities refuse to guarantee to ICE that they would return those people here illegally if the local charges fall through. – READ MORE

