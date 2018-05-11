‘Dead Broke’ Hillary Clinton is Hawking a $3,000 Picture Book for Her PAC

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be writing the foreword for a picture book about her failed 2016 presidential campaign, “#STILLWITHHER,” is scheduled to be released in mid-October and comes with a $3,000 price tag

The book, which is being billed as a collection of photographs from Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, and her involvement with it is just the most recent example of Clinton’s inability to get past her stunning election defeat.

According to the #STILLWITHHER website, the collector’s edition comes with a “custom box, fine art print, and book, each numbered identically with the book and print signed by Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

Now if you’re “dead broke,” like Hillary Clinton was when she left the White House, you can still get a copy of #STILLWITHHER for the “low” price of $59.99. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1