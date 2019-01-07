House Day Care Center Gets $12 Million Taxpayer-Funded Expansion

As Congress Battles Over Funding A Wall To Secure The United States Border With Mexico, Part Of A $12 Million Taxpayer-funded Expansion Of A Day Care Center For The Children Of House Lawmakers And Staff Opened This Past Week.

Now House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led the charge to enlarge the center last year, arguing that a two- to three-year waiting list makes it difficult to attract the best and brightest for jobs on Capitol Hill.

The 26,000-square-foot center, complete with a playground designed to look like a miniature National Mall with a Washington Monument and Capitol dome, can accommodate 120 more toddlers.

“This is the only Washington Monument in D.C. that you can climb up,” McCarthy said in an interview with National Public Radio (NPR).

"If somebody is working for you and wants to continue to serve government, but says 'I don't have daycare so I can't stay here, the wait list is too long, the quality is not there,' then you are disadvantaging who can actually serve and work in government at the same time," McCarthy said.