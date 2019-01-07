 

Planned Parenthood Erects Billboards Urging Women to ‘Say Abortion’

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland in Iowa has erected billboards in Des Moines that urge women to “Say Abortion” and boast about having terminated their pregnancies.

The billboards – which are slated to go up in other Iowa cities as well – are aimed at “breaking the cycle of silence and stigma” surrounding abortion, claims a news release by Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood has long advanced the narrative that abortion is “women’s health care,” without any acknowledgment that abortion ends another human life. – READ MORE

