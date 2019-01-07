Donald Trump Vows Not to Bend in Shutdown Fight: ‘I Don’t Like Doing This, but We Have No Choice’

President Donald Trump Vowed Sunday Not To Cave In The Shutdown Fight With Democrats Over Border Wall Funding.

“There’s not going to be any bend right here,” Trump said, reminding reporters that his voters and even some Democrat voters supported the idea of stronger border security.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House on the ongoing shutdown as it entered its 16th day.

“I don’t like doing this, I have no fun doing this, I was elected to protect our country, that’s what I’m doing,” he said.

The president traveled with staff to Camp David in Maryland to work on agenda items for the upcoming year.

Trump said it would be easy to end the shutdown, calling for Democrats to negotiate. – READ MORE