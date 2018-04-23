OUTRAGE: AG Sessions Rewards Broward County Sheriff with $1 Million of Your Money for Response to Parkland School Shooting

Stand around while a school shooter mows down students, get part of $1 million for your efforts.

You simply can’t make this stuff up, folks.

Now your tax dollars are paying for a situation created in part by the poor response of the FBI to previous tips about the shooter and local law enforcement who refused to confront the school shooter during his rampage. And both entities are already underwritten by tax dollars.

The Justice Department has awarded a $1 million grant to Florida state and local law enforcement to cover expenses related to the Parkland high school shooting earlier this year.

The grant is intended to pay salary and overtime expenses for the first responders who arrived at the scene, according to a Justice Department release shared by ABC News.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement that the department “stands ready to help them in any way we can.”

“The school shooting in Parkland shocked and horrified the nation, but the community and law enforcement at all levels have shown resilience and determination,” Sessions said. “Today we offer $1 million to support the police who have been working overtime in the aftermath of this tragedy.”

“They can be sure about this: we have their backs,” he added.

Who had the backs of the students when Broward County Sheriff deputies refused to confront the shooter in the high school?

No one.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1