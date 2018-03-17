Horrifying Ski Lift Malfunction Causes Total Mayhem, Tangled Pile of Steel and Bodies (VIDEO)

On Friday, a resort in northeast Georgia — a small country that shares a border with Russia — turned into a nightmare after a powered lift apparently malfunctioned and went out of control.

#гудаури A post shared by Алена Пахомова (@pahomova_enduro22) on Mar 16, 2018 at 3:33am PDT

“Skiers were being transported down a hill at the Gudauri resort, located on the plateau of The Greater Caucasus Mountain Range in the former Soviet republic, when the out of control lift suddenly began picking up speed,” The U.K. Telegraph reported.

An eyewitness named Alena Pakhomova managed to capture the mayhem on camera, and posted a video of the situation to Instagram. The footage showed skiers riding the lift being flung off violently, while onlookers yelled frantically for other riders to jump off.

“Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed emergency ski patrols were quickly dispatched to the scene and a helicopter helped transport injured parties to hospital,” The Telegraph stated. The U.K. newspaper estimated that 10 people had been injured, but no fatalities had been reported.

A Georgian health official named David Sergeenko told media that visitors from several different countries had been wounded.

“Among the injured are Swedish and Ukrainian citizens,” explained Sergeenko. – READ MORE

