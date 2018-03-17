WATCH: MSNBC Host Makes Sickening On-Air Comments About Larry Kudlow’s Christian Faith

Now MSNBC hosts Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi are getting in on the fun, too. And it all has to do with Larry Kudlow, the newest member of the Trump administration.

Kudlow, an economist who’s been a fixture on CNBC for years, was selected as the replacement for Gary Cohn, who resigned last week after failing to persuade President Donald Trump to drop his new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Kudlow was born Jewish, but converted to Catholicism in 1997. So, when Kudlow mentioned God during his final sign-off from CNBC, it was totes cool to for the MSNBC hosts to make fun of it.

Ruhle and Velshi were talking with CNBC’s John Harwood about Kudlow’s economic views when things took a bit of a turn.

“If you noticed when Larry Kudlow spoke on CNBC yesterday, he ended by saying, ‘However things work out, it will be God’s will,’” Ruhle said. – READ MORE

