Father Proves Guns Aren’t the Issue with ‘Illegal’ Demonstration During PTA Meeting (VIDEO)

During a meeting of the Rocky Point school district PTA in Suffolk County, New York, on Wednesday, a man who identified himself as the father of two students had a demonstration in mind to prove why every school needs armed security guards.

He stood up to speak right after a Rocky Point High senior named Jade Pinkenberg addressed the school board to oppose the idea of armed guards, according to Newsday.

The man called Pinkenberg back to the front of the room, then took only a few words to get his idea across.

“I’m considerably larger than you, OK?” the man said, approaching the skinny senior. “If something happened, if I decided to attack you, it would take the cops three to five minutes to come here — probably 10 if the traffic’s bad.”

Then he pulled out a pocket knife, though he never opened it.

“What are you gonna do now?” he asked. “What are you gonna do now?” – READ MORE