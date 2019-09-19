Booker: Concerns About Mandatory Gun Buybacks Are ‘Far-Right Fear-Mongering’ (VIDEO)

Presidential candidate and New Jersey senator Cory Booker (D.) dismissed concerns about mandatory gun buyback programs Wednesday, saying objections to gun confiscations are “fear-mongering.”

During an appearance on CNN’s OutFront, Booker said the “far-right” is framing the issue of gun control, and that is stopping legislation from passing.

“I think that we’ve allowed this debate to be framed by the fear-mongering of people on the far right, who try to whip up this fear that our Second Amendment rights are going to be taken away from us. And that is just simply not the case,” he said

Host Erin Burnett played a clip from last week's Democratic debate, in which Booker's fellow presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke promised to confiscate AR-15s, the most popular rifles in America.