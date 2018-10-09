Hope Hicks to become Fox chief communications officer

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks is joining Fox as its chief communications officer.

The media company made the announcement on Monday, saying that Hicks will be based in Los Angeles.

Fox, the company to be spun off as part of 21st Century Fox’s merger with Disney, also announced the hiring of Danny O’Brien, who is slated to become head of government relations.

“Hope and Danny are proven leaders and world-class public affairs professionals,” Viet Dinh, Fox chief legal and policy officer, said in a statement. “Together they will define and project FOX’s voice to our relevant communities.”

Hicks resigned from the White House in February after facing scrutiny for testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee in which she said she occasionally told "white lies" while working for President Trump.