45 percent say media coverage was biased against Kavanaugh

Forty-five percent of voters said news coverage of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings was biased against him, according to a new American Barometer survey.

The poll, conducted by Hill.TV and the HarrisX polling company, also found that 20 percent of voters who responded considered the media’s coverage biased in Kavanaugh’s favor, with 35 percent saying it was neutral.

“I think that it tells you this is an incredibly divisive topic,” Democratic pollster Molly Murphy, a partner at ALG Research, told Hill.TV’s Joe Concha on “What America’s Thinking.”

“People don’t trust the media very much,” she added. “I think that they tend to think that there is bias.”

Kavanaugh was sworn in for his new post on Saturday after the Senate confirmed him in a 50-48 vote, capping off a highly partisan and turbulent confirmation process that was upended by allegations of sexual misconduct from three women dating back to his time in high school and college – READ MORE