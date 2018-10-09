Politics TV
Rose McGowan: Hollywood’s ‘Faux Liberals’ and Time’s Up Are ‘Bullsh*t’
Actress And Former #metoo Heroine Rose Mcgowan Made Waves Across Hollywood When She Referred To The Time’s Up Movement As “all Bullshit” And “a Lie” In A Recent Interview.
“It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better. I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough,” Rose McGowan told The Times.
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 8, 2018
McGowan also shared some interesting comments about conservatives who dislike the left-wing propaganda that emanates from several Hollywood figures, saying that those who criticize the “faux liberals” of Hollywood are “100% right.”
“They hate Hollywood for being faux liberals — and they’re 100% right about that,” she said. “It’s a bunch of faux liberals.” – READ MORE
