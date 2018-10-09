Rose McGowan: Hollywood’s ‘Faux Liberals’ and Time’s Up Are ‘Bullsh*t’

Actress And Former #metoo Heroine Rose Mcgowan Made Waves Across Hollywood When She Referred To The Time’s Up Movement As “all Bullshit” And “a Lie” In A Recent Interview.

“It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better. I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough,” Rose McGowan told The Times.

McGowan also shared some interesting comments about conservatives who dislike the left-wing propaganda that emanates from several Hollywood figures, saying that those who criticize the “faux liberals” of Hollywood are “100% right.”

“They hate Hollywood for being faux liberals — and they’re 100% right about that,” she said. “It’s a bunch of faux liberals.” – READ MORE