In His Hometown, Mattis Gave Award to a Man Who Is the Reason ‘America Will Stay Great’ (VIDEO)

Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis returned to his hometown of Richland, Washington, to present Dr. Lewis Zirkle with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

CBS News affiliate KEPR reported Zirkle’s time as an orthopedic surgeon in the Army during the Vietnam War made him privy to the suffering of people in developing countries. Many of the patients he’s seen over the years are afflicted with mild ailments that could be fixed within days but instead spend years bedridden because of a lack of proper care.

After his time in the Army ended, he opened his own practice and dedicated his vacation time to training surgeons in developing countries. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *