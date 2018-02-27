VIDEO: Students Participating in Gun Control Walkout Are Arrested After They Throw Rocks, Damage Cars

Some California students who were participating in a school walkout in response to not having nationwide gun control laws were arrested after they began to throw rocks and cause property damage.

KCRA reports at least five students were arrested on Friday after they started to jump the fence to leave school property and began throwing rocks at both civilian and police cars. According to KCRA, charges include “battery on an officer, resisting arrest, taking an officer’s baton and vandalizing vehicles, including patrol vehicles.”

The police gave the order for the students to disperse.

“I’m really upset,” Caslita Jones, whose car was vandalized, said. “If you want to protest, it’s supposed to be a peaceful protest. Breaking out windows doesn’t help anything.” – READ MORE

