Politics TV
WATCH: CNN Hosts Mock Trump’s Marriage, Break Out Laughing on Live TV
On Monday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo could not compose himself and broke out laughing when the topic of President Donald Trump’s marriage to first lady Melania Trump was brought up.
Kate Bennett, a CNN White House reporter, explained that Melania has been very quiet the past couple weeks.
She also said Melania drove “separately up to the State of the Union address and even the other day taking a separate motorcade to meet the president at the plane after another salacious headline broke.” – READ MORE