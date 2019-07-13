Homeowner with AR-15 Repels Four Armed Intrusion Suspects, Killing Two

A homeowner with an AR-15 killed two of four intrusion suspects Wednesday night, one of whom was wearing a “Jason” mask.

The Ocala Star Banner reports that four suspects allegedly targeted the home. Two of the suspects, 22-year-old Nigel Doyle and 21-year-old Keith Jackson Jr, were killed when the homeowner opened fire. Guns were found near the bodies of both men.

Two other suspects, 19-year-old Robert John Hamilton and 22-year-old Seth Adam Rodriguez, were apprehended by responding deputies. Rodriguez was “arrested on charges of murder and home invasion robbery with a firearm. Hamilton faces home invasion robbery with a firearm.”

Click on Orlando reports that the homeowner allegedly received gunshot wounds from the armed suspects. Deputies found the homeowner “with an AR-15 rifle next to his legs.” – READ MORE

