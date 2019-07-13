Hockey Coach Explains His Opposing Stance to US Women’s Soccer Team on National Anthem: ‘This Is America’ (VIDEO)

The hockey coach whose viral video of him telling his players to respect the national anthem or “get the f*** out” explained his opposing stance to the U.S. Women’s National Team’s on the issue.

During an interview with “Fox and Friends” Thursday morning, Assistant Coach to the Connecticut Hat Tricks John Krupinski — who also serves as a police sergeant — was asked what it was about his speech about respecting the national anthem that resonated with people.

Krupinski responded by saying that “this is America” and that he did not believe there was “any reason not to ask people to respect your national anthem during a game.” – READ MORE