Trump issues Jeffrey Epstein challenge to press: ‘Find out the people that went to the island’

President Trump has a challenge for investigative journalists everywhere: Find out who visited convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

The billionaire whose plane was called “Lolita Express” by pundits often brought the rich and powerful to his private island. The president on Friday noted that reporters now focused on outgoing Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s prosecution of Mr. Epstein should dig into who visited what became known among locals as “Orgy Island.”

“Other people, they went all over with him,” Mr. Trump said from the White House lawn. “They went to his island and all over the place. He was very well known in palm his island — whatever his island was, wherever it is, I was never there. Find out the people that went to the island.”

The president also noted that Mr. Epstein was booted from his private Palm Beach, Florida, club Mar-a-Lago, Mediaite reported. – read more