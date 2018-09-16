Home Depot Co-Founder On Trump: ‘Give The Guy Credit!’ (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone appeared on Fox Business Network (FBN) and expressed to host Neil Cavuto his frustration over the anti-Trump movement:

Ken Langone on the 2016 election: "There's a notion here [that @realDonaldTrump] should not be President of the United States. I beg your pardon? He won fair and square…Respect the office of the presidency." @TeamCavuto pic.twitter.com/hzOrW6iNGw — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2018

The message of Trump is not Trump, but the decision of the American people to elect Trump [is] their way of saying, “We’re tired, we’re sick of what’s going on. We don’t like the way we’re being treated … “

We live in the greatest country on Earth, and the American people spoke loud and clear. The establishment is shocked that Donald Trump won – but he won. He won fair and square. I don’t — this Mueller investigation, come on, let’s end it. Let’s decide. Come out and say what you got. There’s a notion here that this guy should not be President of the United States. I beg your pardon? He won fair and square. He won 307 electoral votes. He is our president. Respect the office of the presidency.– READ MORE

Barack Obama’s ego knows no bounds.

The U.S. economy sputtered throughout his eight years in office (he blamed predecessor George W. Bush, of course, and when that got tired, he blamed Congress). But now that the economy is booming, Obama’s demanding credit.

“We worked hard to turn this economy around when I was president,” Obama told a crowd of thousands in a school auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday as he campaign for a Democratic candidate. “And the actions that we took during the economic crisis returned the economy to healthy growth, initiated the longest streak of job creation on record, which continues to today … ”

“So just remember that: When you hear these folks bragging about this economic miracle, just remember when it started!” Obama yelled, prompting cheers. “Just remember when the ball got rolling.” – READ MORE